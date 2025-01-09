Great real estate opportunity in Ibiza: cozy home for an incredible price

With the start of the new year and the real estate market the real estate market is on the rise, it is the perfect time to discover a real estate opportunity in Ibiza in a unique destination, for its warm climate and the privilege of being close to the sea.

If you want to discover more apartments for sale in Ibiza, in the real estate portal Tucasa.com we have found some ideas to help you fulfill your dream of owning a home in this privileged place.

Nice house with spectacular views in Cala San Vicente, Sant Joan de Labritja

We present this beautiful renovated house of 55 m2, surrounded by nature and spectacular views in Cala San Vicente.

It consists of 1 double room, bathroom, living room with kitchenette that with large window from which you can enjoy incredible views from your own living room.

The community has an area to go down to the sea 50 meters away

Olive Tree Real Estate offers you all the information and pictures in apartment for sale in Sant Joan de Labritja, Cala San Vicente or by filling out the form below:

Coquettish house 20 meters from the beach in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia

Unique opportunity in Ibiza. Your new home only 20 meters from the beach.

In a unbeatable locationit consists of two united premises of 48 m2, enabled as housing and with a certificate of habitability of premises in Cala Vadella. It consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, ideal to enjoy the comfort and peace in the middle of nature.

You can not request change of use, but it is legal to use it as a home, but without being registered.

Just 20 meters from the beach, in a quiet and relaxing area and perfect to disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle.

Close to the sea and in a privileged location, this apartment will allow you to live the magic of Ibiza in its most authentic form.

Don’t miss this opportunity.

IBIZAVENDE has more information and photographs in apartment for sale in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia, Cala Vadella or by filling out the form below:

Elegant apartment in the center of Ibiza

Exclusive refurbished apartment in the heart of Ibiza.

Discover this charming apartment of 45 m2, completely renovated and ready to move in, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Ibiza unbeatable location in the center of Ibiza. This elegant and modern apartment is offered unfurnished, allowing you to customize the space to your liking, and comes equipped with brand new appliances, guaranteeing absolute comfort from day one.

The layout of the apartment includes a open kitchen-dining roomthe living room is separated from the rest of the space by an elegant glass wall, which not only adds a touch of sophistication, but also optimizes the brightness and feeling of spaciousness.

Its south orientation and the large windows allow an excellent entry of natural lightoffering breathtaking views of Dalt Vila and the Necropolis. Located on the fourth floor of a building with elevator, this apartment stands out for its brightness and cozy atmosphere. In addition, there is the option of renting a parking space, an additional advantage in this vibrant area of the city.

Ideal for those looking for a modern home and functional home in the heart of Ibiza, this apartment combines comfort, elegance and a privileged location.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.