From earning seven gold records with electronic music to living in a cave in Ibiza

Alex arrived in Ibiza in the 90’s. Born in the Czech Republic, he dedicated much of his part of his life to electronic music. He was a DJ and music producer. In fact, he went on to win seven gold records and one platinum record. Then, he decided to stop and change his life radically.

‘We are the New Age’ has shared on its social networks the story of this man, who lives in a cave of a few square meters hidden in Ibiza where he keeps, in addition to his personal belongings, images of that time and press clippings that he shows the interviewer at the foot of the place that, at least until a few months ago, was his home.

During his time of fame he reached perform in front of 40,000 people and collaborated during the mid 90’s with greats such as Paul Van DYK, Richie Hawtin or Carl Cox.

A revelation made him change his life. “Electronic music changes the soul. It’s just money. The soul of music is outside electronic music,” he says. Among all the places in the world he chose Ibiza to find himself.

