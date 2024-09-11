15.9 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, September 15, 2024
type here...

From earning seven gold records with electronic music to living in a cave in Ibiza

Arual Martinez
Updated:
From earning seven gold records with electronic music to living in a cave in Ibiza

Alex arrived in Ibiza in the 90’s. Born in the Czech Republic, he dedicated much of his part of his life to electronic music. He was a DJ and music producer. In fact, he went on to win seven gold records and one platinum record. Then, he decided to stop and change his life radically.

‘We are the New Age’ has shared on its social networks the story of this man, who lives in a cave of a few square meters hidden in Ibiza where he keeps, in addition to his personal belongings, images of that time and press clippings that he shows the interviewer at the foot of the place that, at least until a few months ago, was his home.

During his time of fame he reached perform in front of 40,000 people and collaborated during the mid 90’s with greats such as Paul Van DYK, Richie Hawtin or Carl Cox.

A revelation made him change his life. “Electronic music changes the soul. It’s just money. The soul of music is outside electronic music,” he says. Among all the places in the world he chose Ibiza to find himself.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte