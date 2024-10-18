DJ David Guetta says goodbye to the season: “It’s over, Ibiza!

The French dj, remixer and record producer David Guetta, one of the most recognized DJs in the world for years and one of the stars of the programming of Ushuaïa Ibiza and HÏ with their party ‘F*** ME I’M FAMOUS!’, has taken advantage of an outing on a yacht along the Pitiusas coasts to say goodbye to the season in front of the more than 11.3 million followers he has on the social network Instagram.

Lying on the bow of a luxurious yacht, wearing a white T-shirt and black glasses, Guetta sings Bob Marley’s famous and iconic song ‘Three Little Birds’. In the post, which by mid-morning already accumulated more than 74,000 ‘likes’ and another 1,400 comments, the dj notes: “it’s over, Ibiza! What an unforgettable summer season. Now it’s time for a few days off to recharge and prepare for what’s ahead.”

