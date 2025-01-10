Date change: Ibiza Christmas funfair extended until this date

The Christmas funfair installed in Ibiza has changed its closing date and will remain open until January 19. Initially, it was scheduled to close this Sunday, January 12.

Despite the fact that the fair delays its closing until the 19th, the Local Police warns that vehicles will not be allowed to enter until January 25, at which time the attractions will be completely dismantled.

Currently, as explained in a press release by the Consistory, you can park in a part of a plot of land next to the fairgrounds.

The City Council also recalls that to move from this parking lot to the city center is operational Consell bus line, the L50B.

