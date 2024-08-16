Camila Cabello, dance and pizza in Ibiza

A night of music and dancing, flirting and pizza. It was the great plan enjoyed just a few days ago by singer Camila Cabello, who is on vacation on the island. The Cuban-Mexican singer did not want to miss one of the temples of electronic music, DC10, where she was accompanied by Tori, her personal assistant and friend, and her escort. For the night out, the singer of ‘Señorita’ chose a very simple look. No sequins, no high heels, no fluorescent colors and no perfect hairstyle. A cream knit top with a deep neckline and frayed denim shorts to mid-thigh combined with comfortable white sneakers and hair, half tousled, gathered in a ponytail. Of course, her eyes were framed in black, as usual. Both remained for a long time at the entrance of the popular nightclub on the Ses Salines road, where they chatted animatedly and laughed with an attractive young man.

Camila Cabello, dance and pizza

The singer, songwriter and actress was not separated at any time from her friend, who also wore an ultra simple style. Both tasted a pizza in a place near the nightclub where they went virtually unnoticed. A dinner that seemed to please Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello, dancing and pizza / .

The artist was spotted yesterday in Ibiza town, taking advantage of the cloudy day to walk around. She was accompanied by the same friend with whom she enjoyed the party a few nights ago, although this time they both looked a little more elegant. Hair in a black mini-dress, high heels and a huge raffia bag. Quite a contrast with the outfit of her inseparable friend: long skirt and a top, both in white, and with thin heeled sandals. The singer was during the whole walk with a very serious expression and very attentive to her cell phone. The singer has been back in the tabloids lately after she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, attended the America’s Cup final together.

Camila Cabello, dancing and pizza / .

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.