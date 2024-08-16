ANTS unleashes fire with a one-on-one with Andrea Oliva and Gordo

This Saturday, Ushuaïa Ibiza prepares for an explosive night with its emblematic party ANTS which this summer features a production inspired by erupting volcanoes. With a spectacular scenography and a luxury lineup, Andrea Oliva and Gordo will lead the evening with a spectacular b2b set. Alongside them, Nic Fanciulli, Salomè le Chat and Ale De Tuglie will complete a stellar lineup that will make attendees vibrate. ANTS continues to be the underground reference in Ibiza thanks to its perfect combination of big names with emerging talents.

Sunday, Soleil Beach will host the party Now Here with Paco Osuna, who celebrates his 30th anniversary as a dj. In this event, nature merges with world-class electronic music. Together with Osuna, Melanie Ribbe and Manu Gonzalez will create a magical atmosphere in front of the Mediterranean.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.