The alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault on a minor in Formentera is released with charges

The Guardia Civil arrested a young man of Argentine nationality early Saturday morning, August 31 for a alleged sexual assault occurred at a home in the town of es Pujols, in Formentera, as confirmed yesterday Monday from the Peripheral Communication Office (OPC) of the corps.

After being transferred to the premises of the Civil Guard in Formentera at first, the alleged perpetrator, whose age has not been confirmed but would be located between 26 and 28 years, was brought to court on Sunday September 1 before the Court of Instruction number 4 of Ibiza which, on duty and, after taking his statement, decreed his release with charges.

The charges facing the detainee are still pendingthe charges against the detainee cannot yet be specified as this is an early stage of the judicial investigation, as reported from the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands. The Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil has taken charge of this investigation.

The young victim of the alleged aggression would be of Spanish nationality and minor, for which no further information is provided in this regard.

The case has aroused great interest on the island and the appearance of numerous unfounded rumors, since it is not common to report this type of crime.

