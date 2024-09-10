An 86-year-old clubber in Ibiza: “Age is just a number”

Enjoying life and partying in Ibiza has no age. Margaret was born in 1938 in Teesside, UK and this summer she has traveled to the island with her granddaughter, with whom she has gone clubbing and sailing in the crystal clear waters of Ibiza, among other activities not very common at her age.

At 86 years old, this clubber gives her all wherever she goes. “I was in Thailand doing pole dancing,” she says laughing in a video shared on social networks by the BBC: “Although no one put money in my panties,” she clarifies.

It was her granddaughter, along with her husband, who brought her to Ibiza: “We wanted to renew our vows here,” she explains before continuing, “I had always dreamed of bringing my grandmother.” “Everyone is taking pictures with her, they surround her when she dances…”, she explains. Margaret adds: “They pay for all my drinks. This is wonderful.”

The tourist claims that “age is just a number,” but she has already warned her family that she will live to be 200. “I just love life,” she says.

Her secret to being this way: “Take care of yourself, take care of other people and have fun.”

