25,000 drivers fined this year for accessing Ibiza airport in the wrong lane

The system that controls access of vehicles to the Ibiza airport facilities has led to the initiation of more than 25.000 complaints to as many drivers for using a lane with limited access.

From the Local Police of Sant Josep explain that these proposed penalties have been raised to drivers who have used to enter the “lane of traffic that runs in front of the airport terminal“which “aims to limit the use of this route to public transportation, rent a car to the P2 parking lot and to previously authorized suppliers“.

So far in 2024, indicates the Local Police in a note, an average of 137 complaints have been filed daily for this reason. “Remember that if you are not among the authorized users, you must make use of the P1 parking or areas enabled for certain services,” they warn in a post published on their social networks.

