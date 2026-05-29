Licence-Free Boat Rental in Ibiza: Explore Hidden Beaches and Secret Coastal Routes from San Antonio

Discover the freedom of sailing across the crystal-clear waters of Ibiza aboard a private licence-free boat rental departing from San Antonio Abad. Perfect for couples, families or groups of friends, this unique Mediterranean experience allows visitors to become captain for the day — with no boating licence or previous sailing experience needed.

Designed specifically for beginners, these modern outboard motor catamarans are safe, stable and incredibly easy to operate. With capacity for up to six passengers, the boats feature spacious sunbathing areas, comfortable seating and intuitive steering systems, making them one of the most popular self-drive boat experiences in Ibiza.

Each boat is equipped with a 15 HP engine, electronic ignition system, steering wheel control, folding awning, life jackets, GPS system, insurance and ice box, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey along Ibiza’s spectacular coastline.

Before departure, the crew provides a full safety briefing and simple navigation instructions, allowing even first-time visitors to confidently enjoy the experience.

The Best Licence-Free Boat Routes in Ibiza

All routes depart from the port of San Antoni de Portmany, one of Ibiza’s most iconic coastal locations and the perfect starting point for discovering hidden coves, turquoise waters and protected natural landscapes.

Northern Route: Cala Salada and Ibiza’s Hidden Coastal Gems

The Northern Route is ideal for travellers looking to explore the quieter and more natural side of Ibiza. This route takes visitors towards the stunning Cala Salada, famous for its transparent waters, rocky cliffs and Mediterranean pine forests.

Along the way, passengers can discover secluded coves and picturesque corners of Ibiza’s northern coastline, enjoying peaceful swimming spots and breathtaking sea views away from crowded tourist beaches.

Southern Route: Cala Bassa Paradise Beaches

The Southern Route sails towards one of Ibiza’s most famous coastal areas: Cala Bassa. Known for its white sand, shallow turquoise waters and Caribbean-style scenery, Cala Bassa is considered one of the island’s top beach destinations.

This route is perfect for sunbathing, swimming and relaxing in one of the most photogenic areas of Ibiza while enjoying the freedom of a private self-drive boat.

Wild Islands Route: Isla del Bosque and Isla Conejera

For travellers seeking adventure and nature, the Wild Islands Route offers a longer journey through some of Ibiza’s most untouched marine environments.

This spectacular route includes sailing around Isla del Bosque and Isla Conejera, two protected natural areas rich in Mediterranean wildlife, native plants and dramatic coastal landscapes. The route is ideal for discovering Ibiza’s wild beauty while enjoying a more exclusive and immersive sailing experience.

Flexible Rental Options for Every Traveller

Visitors can choose between several rental durations depending on the type of experience they want:

Half-Day Morning Rental: 10:30 am – 3 pm

10:30 am – 3 pm Half-Day Evening Rental: 3 pm – 7:30 pm

3 pm – 7:30 pm Full-Day Boat Rental: 11 am – 8 pm

All schedules are available for every route, allowing travellers to fully customise their Ibiza boat adventure.

Why Licence-Free Boat Rentals Are Trending in Ibiza

The demand for licence-free boat hire in Ibiza continues to grow as travellers increasingly seek personalised, flexible and authentic experiences on the Mediterranean Sea. Self-drive boats offer complete privacy, freedom and direct access to Ibiza’s hidden beaches and coastal landscapes without the need for crowded tours or professional licences.

For many visitors, it has become one of the best ways to experience the authentic side of Ibiza — combining adventure, luxury, nature and total independence on the water.

Whether exploring hidden coves near Cala Salada, anchoring in the turquoise waters of Cala Bassa or discovering the wild islands off Ibiza’s western coast, this experience offers an unforgettable way to explore the Balearic Islands from the sea.