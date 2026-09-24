TRIP Returns to Chinois Ibiza for Four Dates to Close the 2026 Season

TRIP is returning to Chinois Ibiza for four final dates as the club brings its 2026 season to a close, with events scheduled for September 30, October 14, October 24 and November 1.

The final event will once again feature Ricardo Villalobos, who will close the club for the third consecutive year.

Curated by Johannes Goller, TRIP has been part of Chinois Ibiza’s programme since the club opened, appearing both through full residencies and at events marking the beginning and end of the season, according to the club.

The four line-ups will bring together regular TRIP artists and some of the most prominent names in electronic music, including Traumer, Margaret Dygas, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Maher Daniel, Tania Vulcano, Arapu and Ricardo Villalobos.

Traumer and Margaret Dygas open the final run of dates

The first of the four events will take place on Wednesday, September 30, featuring Traumer, Margaret Dygas, Maher Daniel and Mau BB.

Traumer, founder of the Get-traum record label, will return to TRIP alongside Margaret Dygas and Maher Daniel. The night will also mark Mau BB’s debut at the party.

On Wednesday, October 14, the programme will focus on three B2B sessions.

Jonny Rock and Magda will share the booth, while O.Bee and Tomas Station, the co-founders of Jigit, will perform together in another B2B set.

The third back-to-back pairing will bring together Tania Vulcano and Hugo Martinez. Vulcano is one of the artists closely associated with Ibiza’s electronic music scene and Circoloco, while Martinez, originally from the Basque Country and now based in Ibiza, is a regular presence at TRIP nights.

Traumer returns alongside Arapu on October 24

On Saturday, October 24, Traumer will return to Chinois for another TRIP date, sharing the line-up with Arapu, Cesar Vinzent and Isbel.

Arapu, who comes from Romania, runs the Liniar record label, while Cesar Vinzent and Isbel will join the line-up for this latest TRIP event.

Ricardo Villalobos to close Chinois Ibiza once again

The final event of the season will take place on Sunday, November 1, with Ricardo Villalobos, Sonja Moonear and Maher Daniel.

Villalobos will headline the third consecutive TRIP closing party of the Chinois season, before the Ibiza club closes its doors until spring.

Completing the final line-up will be Sonja Moonear, the DJ, producer and founder of the Ruta5 label, alongside Maher Daniel.

For electronic music fans visiting Ibiza at the end of the 2026 season, the four dates offer a final run of underground-focused nights at Chinois, culminating in Villalobos’ now-established closing set on November 1.