Pete Tong Brings an Ibiza Night to 900 Cruise Passengers Without Leaving the Ship

An Ibiza night no longer necessarily means stepping ashore. The Arvia, operated by P&O Cruises, turned its overnight stop in Ibiza into an onboard party, with renowned British DJ Pete Tong performing for more than 900 passengers while the ship remained docked at Es Botafoc.

The 90-minute performance took place in the ship’s SkyDome and was part of a 14-night Western Mediterranean cruise.

The format brought part of the nightlife experience traditionally associated with Ibiza directly onto the ship, combining music, drinks and food without passengers having to leave the vessel.

According to Portal Cruceros, Pete Tong delivered a set focused on house music and sounds closely associated with his career in Ibiza. The DJ later described performing aboard the Arvia while it was docked on the island as “an incredible experience”.

More than 900 passengers join the party

The cruise line said that more than 900 passengers attended the DJ set. The Arvia has a normal capacity of around 5,200 passengers.

Among those attending were British personalities including Big Zuu and Melvin Odoom.

The experience was not limited to music. Passengers could also enjoy Hierbas Ibicencas, Ibiza-inspired cocktails and regional dishes at the ship’s Sunset Bar, as part of an experience designed to recreate elements of the island’s atmosphere without leaving the cruise.

The Arvia itself has 30 bars and restaurants, eight entertainment areas, 15 passenger decks and four swimming pools.

Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, said the company wanted to offer passengers “something really special” during the stop and highlighted Pete Tong’s performance as one of those distinctive experiences, according to Portal Cruceros.

An overnight Ibiza stop with the party staying on board

The Arvia arrived in Ibiza as part of an itinerary departing from and returning to Southampton, which began on 13 September and also included stops in A Coruña, Málaga, Alicante, Marseille, Barcelona and Cádiz.

The Ibiza call included an overnight departure, giving passengers the opportunity to experience the island after dark. In this case, however, the main entertainment experience took place inside the cruise ship itself.

That means passengers could enjoy the music, drinks and food offered on board, reducing the need to spend money in bars, restaurants and other businesses on the island during those hours. From the perspective of the destination hosting the cruise, this means that part of the potential economic benefit of an overnight call remains within the ship rather than reaching local businesses.

Cruise lines increasingly bringing destinations on board

The initiative reflects a growing trend among cruise operators to incorporate experiences linked to their destinations directly into the cruise itself.

In this case, P&O Cruises brought an electronic music night inspired by Ibiza inside the Arvia, allowing passengers to experience part of the island’s famous nightlife without setting foot ashore.

The approach offers cruise passengers a destination-themed experience while remaining on board, but it also raises the question of how much of the economic activity generated by an overnight cruise call actually reaches the destination and its local businesses.