Nandu Jubany and Vogamarí and 190 Pasos Restaurants Win Formentera Gastronomy Awards

The awards recognise the work of Catalan chef Nandu Jubany and the culinary offerings of two Formentera restaurants

The Ibiza and Formentera Academy of Gastronomy has unanimously chosen to recognise chef Nandu Jubany and Formentera restaurants Vogamarí and 190 Pasos in the fifth edition of its Formentera awards, covering the 2025 season.

The three awards will be presented on Sunday, September 27, at Hannah restaurant in Formentera.

Nandu Jubany recognised for his cuisine and entrepreneurial work

The Academy is honouring Nandu Jubany both for his work in the kitchen and for his role as an entrepreneur.

The Catalan chef currently has four establishments in Formentera: Can Carlitos, Es Còdol Foradat, Pecador and Agua Aire, which together form his gastronomic project on the island.

The Academy particularly highlights a culinary approach rooted in traditional Catalan and Mediterranean recipes, drawing on Jubany’s gastronomic heritage while combining it with contemporary ideas.

According to the institution, the result is a style of cooking defined by its focus on high-quality produce.

Vogamarí recognised for Formentera’s traditional cuisine

Among the island’s restaurants, Vogamarí has been recognised for keeping the traditional culinary heritage of Formentera and the Mediterranean alive, with an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The restaurant’s kitchen is headed by Toni Mayans, whose cooking combines creativity with recipes closely connected to the sea and its produce.

The award highlights the restaurant’s commitment to maintaining local culinary traditions while working with fresh ingredients and a distinctly Mediterranean approach.

190 Pasos receives an award for its creative approach

Meanwhile, 190 Pasos, which opened four seasons ago, has been recognised for a culinary concept that combines creative cooking with influences from other gastronomic traditions.

The Academy highlights the restaurant’s “simple and young” approach, as well as its use of local, first-rate produce.

Its cuisine is built around technique and simplicity, according to the institution.

When the Formentera gastronomy awards will be presented

The three awards will be presented during an event on Sunday, September 27, from 11:30 a.m., at Hannah restaurant in Formentera.

The ceremony will bring together the recipients recognised by the Ibiza and Formentera Academy of Gastronomy for their contribution to the island’s culinary scene during the 2025 season.