Mongibello Ibiza, the italian Dolce Vita-Inspired Hotel in Santa Eulària, Sold to Grupo Ramat and Private Investors

Stoneweg Hospitality and Bain Capital have completed the sale of Mongibello Ibiza, the distinctive lifestyle hotel located in Santa Eulària, to Grupo Ramat and a group of private investors. The transaction marks the successful completion of a value-creation strategy launched in 2022, when the property was acquired through a joint venture between the two investment firms.

The hotel will continue to be operated by Grupo Ramat through Concept Hotel Group, ensuring continuity for the brand identity and guest experience that have transformed Mongibello Ibiza into one of the island’s most recognisable boutique hospitality destinations.

A Successful Transformation into a Premium Lifestyle Hotel

The sale follows a comprehensive repositioning of the property, with Stoneweg Hospitality and Bain Capital executing an ambitious strategy focused on refurbishment, brand development and repositioning within the premium lifestyle hospitality segment.

Global real estate consultancy CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis) advised on the transaction, acting as financial adviser and intermediary throughout the sale process.

Originally acquired in 2022 as part of an investment strategy targeting high-potential hotel assets, the property underwent an extensive transformation under the management of Concept Hotel Group. The result is today’s Mongibello Ibiza—a hotel that reimagines the glamour of the Italian dolce vita of the 1960s and 1970s through a contemporary Mediterranean lens.

One of Ibiza’s Most Distinctive Hotels

According to the companies involved, Mongibello Ibiza has established itself as one of the Balearic Islands’ most distinctive hospitality assets, thanks to its unique concept combining Italian-inspired design, Mediterranean lifestyle, culture and immersive guest experiences.

Miguel Casas, CEO of Stoneweg Hospitality, said the transaction demonstrates the company’s ability to identify high-potential hotel assets, execute successful repositioning strategies and generate long-term value. He added that Mongibello Ibiza has become one of the island’s most distinctive hotels through close collaboration with its investment partners.

Francisco Bello, Operating Partner at Bain Capital, described the project as a clear example of the value that can be created by combining strategic vision with strong operational execution. He highlighted that the partnership with Stoneweg successfully transformed the property into a hotel with a unique identity and a clearly differentiated market position within the Balearic hospitality sector.

Grupo Ramat Strengthens Its Presence in Ibiza’s Hospitality Market

For Marc Rahola, CEO of Grupo Ramat, Mongibello Ibiza represents a strategic acquisition thanks to its distinctive character, prime location in Santa Eulària and strong positioning within Ibiza’s competitive hotel market. He noted that the property’s carefully developed identity and the work carried out over recent years have made it an attractive long-term investment for the group.

The companies believe the transaction further highlights the sustained interest from both national and international investors in high-quality hotel assets located in established Mediterranean tourism destinations such as Ibiza, where demand for premium hospitality investments continues to grow.