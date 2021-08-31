Ibiza and Formentera lost 727 million in tourist spending in first half of 2021 due to covid crisis

The economic bill facing Ibiza and Formentera due to the health crisis caused by covid is reflected, among other data, in the expenditure by tourists during their stay, which is likely the main source of income for the islands. During the first half of this year, this amount has risen to 291.62 million euros, while during the same period of 2019, the last year of normality before the scourge of the virus, the amount rose to 1,018.51 million.

That’s a drop of 71.4% and 727 million, according to data from the Balearic Statistics Institute (Ibestat).

In these first six months of tourism, the average expenditure per person and stay has stood at 887.25 euros, stragely slightly above the 871.21 of the same period of 2019. This means that tourists have consumed more than during the last pre-pandemic year.

121.7 euros of expenditure per day

As for the statistics of expenditure per tourist per day, the figure is 121.76 euros from January to June compared to 152.91 euros in the same period of 2019. During this period the crisis is noticeable.

The Ibestat statistics do not offer data for the month of June last year, due to the effect, as is logical, of the pandemic and the general confinement of the population that practically all European countries of the European approved. This month does not exist in the history of the Pitiusa tourist industry, although it was in its last days when the general confinement of the population decreed almost three months earlier by the central government was lifted, which significantly activated tourism among the islands.

Returning to the Ibestat statistics, the result for June is a little more encouraging for the industry, despite the travel restrictions that many European governments continue to apply to their nationals, mainly the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, three of the major tourist markets on Ibiza and Formentera.

Thus, during the sixth month of the year and the second of a traditional season, that is, before covid, visitors who chose Ibiza and Formentera made a total expenditure of 199.96 million euros compared to 477.9 million in the same month of 2019. This represents a decrease of 58.2%, much more moderate than in the case of cumulative spending, a total of 278 million euros less.

937€ on holiday

In June the average expenditure per tourist, both cumulative and daily, was exceeded. According to Ibestat, each visitor spent an average of 937.84 euros in Ibiza or Formentera during their stay in June.

It is a figure somewhat lower than that recorded in the same month of 2019, which was set at 967.91 euros. Meanwhile, spending per tourist per day during that month rose to €128.1, this time well below the €160.92 of June two years ago.

The data from this statistic indicates that the islands continue to recover, albeit slowly, from the severe impact of the health crisis on their main industry.

Spending per tourist and stay was set last month at 937.84 euros in the Pitiusas. Ibestat reports that visitors from abroad spend an average of 1,094.33 euros during their holidays in Ibiza and Formentera, while nationally, there’s an average outlay of 668.24 euros. It is a difference of 38.9%, lower than the comparison on the average expenditure of international and national tourists in June 2019, which was set at 44.6%. This month’s data only shows the average investment of German visitors to the islands during their stay: 1,032.57 euros, while those from the ‘rest of the world’ spent slightly more, 1,105.88 euros.