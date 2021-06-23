26 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...

UD Ibiza begins historic renovation on Can Misses field

The Ibiza CD and athleticism, waiting behind the scenes

Romualdo Abellan
Updated:
UD Ibiza begins historic renovation on Can Misses field
Operators and bulldozers working yesterday on the removal of the old natural grass from the football pitch located on the athletics tracks in Can Misses | R.J.P.

The Unión Deportiva Ibiza began work yesterday to carry out a historic renovation of the natural grass field of the athletics tracks of Can Misses, with the aim of allowing it to host the training of the first Second Division team and also the official matches of Club Deportivo Ibiza in the RFEF Second Division.

As established in the agreement signed between the Ibiza Town Hall and UD Ibiza, the use of the stadium is limited to the central part of the athletics track. Yesterday, workers from the company contracted by the entity presided over by Amadeo Salvo began the necessary work to renovate the natural grass of this facility, as it is not viable to train daily at the Can Misses stadium – where UD Ibiza will have exclusive use for the next two years – with the wear and tear that this would mean for the pitch.

This investment in the adaptation of the space, as well as the measures to make football training fully compatible with athletics is also included in the agreement as an obligation of the club. Among the actions are the installation of fences or nets on the perimeter of the football pitch to prevent the balls from invading the athletics tartan; a folding tunnel connecting the pitch with the changing rooms; refurbishment of the changing rooms, press box or the adaptation of the lighting towers to the requirements of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, among others.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte