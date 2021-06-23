UD Ibiza begins historic renovation on Can Misses field

The Unión Deportiva Ibiza began work yesterday to carry out a historic renovation of the natural grass field of the athletics tracks of Can Misses, with the aim of allowing it to host the training of the first Second Division team and also the official matches of Club Deportivo Ibiza in the RFEF Second Division.

As established in the agreement signed between the Ibiza Town Hall and UD Ibiza, the use of the stadium is limited to the central part of the athletics track. Yesterday, workers from the company contracted by the entity presided over by Amadeo Salvo began the necessary work to renovate the natural grass of this facility, as it is not viable to train daily at the Can Misses stadium – where UD Ibiza will have exclusive use for the next two years – with the wear and tear that this would mean for the pitch.

This investment in the adaptation of the space, as well as the measures to make football training fully compatible with athletics is also included in the agreement as an obligation of the club. Among the actions are the installation of fences or nets on the perimeter of the football pitch to prevent the balls from invading the athletics tartan; a folding tunnel connecting the pitch with the changing rooms; refurbishment of the changing rooms, press box or the adaptation of the lighting towers to the requirements of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, among others.

