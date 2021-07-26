27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
CB Sant Antoni adds American Ramel Thompkins to squad

The Portmany strengthen the team for their debut in the LEB Silver League

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Ramel Thompkins. CB SANT ANTONI.

CB Sant Antoni is preparing for its debut in the LEB Silver League, the category in which it will play for the first time in its history. In this sense, the club “works to form a squad of guarantees”, they say, and today has officially incorporated American power forward Ramel Thompkins, 25 years old and 2.01 meters tall.

Thompkins trained at the University of South Carolina and played for the USC Upstate Spartans of the NCAA in the United States. In addition, he already has experience in Europe after playing the 19-20 season in the Spisskí Rytiere in the First Division of Slovakia, where “he averaged 8.7 points per game, plus 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

He is the first player in the history of the Sanantoniense club, they say, who will occupy a non-EU place.

“He stands out for his great athletic ability and his good shooting from long distance”, CB Sant Antoni informs. “We were looking for a very specific profile for the power forward position, someone who could be a constant threat from the three-point line and allow us to open the court; and at the same time that will bring physical ability to the team,” explains Jordi Grimau, sporting director of Club Bàsquet Sant Antoni. “Ramel was the top shot blocker in the league in his last professional experience, and during his time at university he shot 70% of his total shots from beyond the three-point range. He is a player who had offers from higher levels before Covid, and he needs to prove his hunger and abilities again. We are confident that this can be his springboard to grow his career,” added Grimau.

Thompkins becomes the third signing of CB Sant Antoni, after the additions of point guard Aleix Haro and versatile shooting guard Pau Carreño .

