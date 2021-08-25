Ibiza’s two covid quarantine hotels cost almost 13,000€ a day

In the case of the original establishment to be launched, the hotel La Noria, in Platja d’en Bossa, the Govern pays 265,000€ per quarter, which amounts to 88,333€ per month, 2,945€ per day only fixed costs. This building has 80 rooms, so the cost would be 36.80€ per room per night.

The second quarantine hotel was forced to open at an even higher cost by the Balearic Ministry of Health with the arrival of summer and tourists. The Rosamar apartments, located in the bay of Sant Antoni and, as detailed by the Govern on Monday in the Consell de Govern is intended “for asymptomatic visitors or those with mild symptoms of coronavirus without residence in Ibiza” as well as “close contacts of confirmed cases, with the aim of keeping them in isolation”.

For these facilities, which have 110 apartments that, if necessary, could accommodate more than one person, the Govern pays 297,000€ per month. To this fixed amount, as in the case of La Noria, an extra amount based on occupancy should be added. Thus, Ib-Salut pays a minimum of 9,900€ per day (90€ for each stay).