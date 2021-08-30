Health Department invests 13 million in high-tech hospital equipment, including Ibiza hospital

This expenditure is part of the Plan Inveat (Plan de Inversiones en equipos de alta tecnología), whose objective is to renew the oldest and most obsolete equipment.

Thus, with the new equipment, the Health Department seeks to improve the early diagnosis of diseases, enabling rapid therapeutic intervention, with attention to pathologies such as chronic, oncological and neurological diseases. With regard to the thirteen new pieces of technological equipment, the Son Espases Hospital will receive three linear particle accelerators (ALP), devices that are normally used to provide external beam radiotherapy to cancer patients.

CAT and MRI scanners

This same health centre will also have five new instruments to perform Computerised Axial Tomography (more commonly known as CAT). These tests use X-ray technology to detect disease.

In addition, Son Espases will add equipment for Planning Computed Axial Tomography (CT Plan), a technology necessary to develop medical images of patients with a view to planning their radiotherapy treatment.