25 injured, two seriously, in the accident of a ferry in Ibiza

Two passengers seriously injured, one of them a minor, and 23 others with minor injuries. The two serioulsy injured along with seven others were transferred by helicopter from the boat to the Hospital Can Misses first. This is the provisional toll of the serious accident that occurred around half past nine last Saturday night near the mouth of the port of Ibiza where the ferry ‘San Gwann’ of the shipping company FRS collided with the islet of Malvins while travelling with 35 passengers and 12 crew on board.

At approximately 2am, the shipping company issued a statement: “The ferry ‘San Gwann’ (…) suffered an accident this Saturday when it ran aground on an islet of es Malvins after leaving the port of Ibiza at 21:30. FRS has implemented the safety and emergency protocol, immediately informing the authorities of the circumstances”.

“At the time of the accident,” the statement continues, “a total of 35 passengers and 12 crew members were travelling on the vessel. After the impact, the crew assisted the passengers until they were all evacuated. FRS is grateful for the collaboration of Salvamento Marítimo, which has been in charge of the rescue of the ship and the evacuation of the passengers, as well as the rest of the institutions that have participated in the evacuation of the ship”.

From 061 explain that in addition to the two seriously injured, the emergency helicopter evacuated seven other less seriously injured. “The remaining passengers were transferred to the port by boat by Salvamento Maritimo and from there, a number were transfered to hospital, ten to Hospital Can Misses in a mild condition and six to the Clinic” Our Lady of the Rosary, also mild.

A leisure boat was the first to assist in the rescue of the ferry, a few minutes after the accident. The occupants reported that the boat had struck the islet violently.

Shortly after 11pm the helicopter ‘Helimer 205’ of Salvamento Marítimo proceeded to evacuate the seriously injured minor, who was unconscious and bleeding, to the Hospital Can Misses.

In addition to the helicopter, the ‘Salvamar Acrux’ and the ‘Guardamar Polimnia’ were also mobilised, as well as the boat of the Prácticos, the ‘Castaví Jet’ of the Ibizan shipping company Trasmapi and specialised companies, according to Salvamento Marítimo.