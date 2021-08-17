A three-decade journey through the oil paintings of Ibiza and Formentera by Guillermo Gil Pieras

The sea and the interior landscape of the Pitiusas are the main sources of inspiration Guillermo Gil Pieras, as is evident in the solo exhibition that will open next Wednesday, August 18, at 8pm in the centro cultural Can Portmany, in Sant Rafel. This exhibition, he explains, brings together fifteen oil paintings that take the viewer on a tour of his figurative painting from 1992 to 2021.

The artist dedicated approximately three hundred hours to his most recent work, a large-format oil painting in which he portrays in great detail a view of Dalt Vila, in Ibiza. “It took me three months to complete. Every day, in the morning, I painted for five or six hours until my eyes got tired,” he says. The creative process, he says, was very laborious. “Think that most of them are white shades with a lot of contrasts, shadows and levels of depth”, says Gil, before pointing out that for him painting Dalt Vila is what he finds “the most difficult”.

The exhibition in Can Portmany is divided into still lifes, landscapes and seascapes of the Pitiusas. All the exhibited paintings are oil paintings.

One of the works of the exhibition in Can Portmany. G.G.

Among the inland corners of Ibiza that he portrays with his brushes, the Mallorcan painter highlights the view of a farmhouse that is over three hundred years old. This Mallorcan painter, who has lived in Ibiza for fifty years, is also inspired by Formentera. In the exhibition, he says, there are two paintings that are from Formentera, a marina and a dry dock.

The exhibition by Guillermo Gil, who is a member of the Associació Multiart d’Ibiza (AMAE), can be visited from the 18th at 8pm until the 28th of August. Visiting hours are from Wednesday to Saturday from 7pm to 9pm.

Gil Piera, who is 70 years old, is self-taught. He started in art when he was only fifteen years old, as a draughtsman in an artistic locksmith’s shop. “That was my school,” he says.