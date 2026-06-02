Special Guests at Ibiza’s Cap Blanc Aquarium: Sea Turtles from the Es Cavallet Nest Prepare for Their Return to the Mediterranean

Visitors to Cap Blanc Aquarium in Ibiza have been treated to an extraordinary sight in recent days: a group of approximately 20 juvenile loggerhead sea turtles originating from a nest discovered on Es Cavallet Beach within the Ses Salines Natural Park in August 2025.

The turtles are part of the Balearic Islands’ Head Starting conservation program, an initiative designed to improve the survival rates of endangered marine turtles by raising hatchlings in protected conditions before releasing them into the sea.

After spending almost a year under specialist care, the young turtles are now entering their final pre-release phase and are expected to return to the Mediterranean Sea this week.

Natural Instincts Point Them Back to the Ocean

Despite having access to the spacious facilities inside the historic Cova de ses Llagostes, where Cap Blanc Aquarium is located in Sant Antoni, visitors recently observed the turtles gathering near one of the cave’s channels that connects to the sea.

The behavior reflects the animals’ powerful natural instinct to swim toward open waters, offering a fascinating glimpse into the species’ migratory and survival patterns.

For many young visitors, the turtles have become the aquarium’s biggest attraction, providing a rare opportunity to observe Mediterranean sea turtles up close before their release into the wild.

From Es Cavallet Beach to a Marine Conservation Program

The story began on August 7, 2025, when conservation authorities documented a loggerhead turtle nest on Es Cavallet Beach, one of Ibiza’s most ecologically important coastal areas.

The nest contained 85 eggs, which were transferred to Mallorca’s Aula del Mar facility for artificial incubation under the supervision of environmental authorities.

Following nearly two months of incubation, 38 hatchlings emerged successfully and were later transported to the Marine Research and Aquaculture Laboratory (IRFAP-LIMIA) in Port d’Andratx.

There, specialists from the Marine Fauna Department of the Balearic Wildlife Recovery Consortium (COFIB) carried out identification procedures, biometric measurements, and health assessments before integrating the hatchlings into the Head Starting program.

How the Head Starting Program Helps Sea Turtle Survival

The Head Starting technique involves raising sea turtles in carefully controlled conditions for approximately 10 to 12 months, ensuring proper nutrition and growth during their most vulnerable stage of life.

By increasing their size and strength before release, conservationists significantly improve the turtles’ chances of surviving predators and environmental threats once they return to the open sea.

The initiative has become an important tool in protecting Caretta caretta, a species classified as vulnerable and facing numerous challenges throughout its life cycle.

Climate Change Is Altering Sea Turtle Nesting Patterns

According to Anna Torres, Director General of Natural Environment and Forest Management in the Balearic Islands, climate change may be influencing the reproductive behavior of loggerhead sea turtles, contributing to a growing number of nests being recorded in the western Mediterranean.

Experts believe that nesting events along the coasts of the Balearic Islands and mainland Spain are becoming increasingly common and may soon become a regular occurrence.

Since 2014, conservation authorities have documented new nests on Spanish Mediterranean beaches almost every year, highlighting a significant shift in the species’ breeding distribution.

A Vulnerable Species Facing Long Odds

Although a female loggerhead turtle can lay between 80 and 100 eggs in a single nesting event, the species continues to face extremely low survival rates.

Marine biologists estimate that only one in every 1,000 hatchlings survives to adulthood, making every successful nesting season critically important for the future of the species.

For this reason, authorities remind residents and visitors that any suspected sea turtle nest on a beach should be reported immediately to Emergency Services 112, allowing conservation teams to activate protection protocols and safeguard the eggs.

Ibiza’s Growing Role in Marine Wildlife Conservation

The upcoming release of the Es Cavallet turtles highlights Ibiza’s increasing importance in Mediterranean marine conservation, demonstrating how cooperation between environmental agencies, research institutions, and wildlife recovery programs can help protect one of the region’s most iconic marine species.

As these young loggerhead turtles prepare to leave Cap Blanc Aquarium and begin their journey into the Mediterranean, they represent both a conservation success story and a reminder of the challenges facing marine biodiversity in a changing climate.