Ses Païsses in Ibiza to Get Huge New Park with 22-Metre Zip Line, 7-Metre Castle and Water Games

The Sant Antoni Town Hall has unveiled plans for the complete renovation of the Ses Païsses playground on Carrer Clavell, transforming the existing site into a large leisure and recreational area with new play spaces, sports facilities, interactive water fountains and a 22-metre zip line.

The project has a budget of €4,283,643.26 and is expected to take 12 months to complete once construction begins. Work will cover around 7,525 square metres of the approximately 7,800-square-metre park.

Sant Antoni mayor Marcos Serra, Public Works councillor Neus Mateu, and councillor for Can Bonet and Ses Païsses Miguel Tur presented the main features of the project, which aims to turn the site into a leisure destination for different age groups while preserving the park’s existing trees.

“With this project, we are taking a step forward in turning Ses Païsses park into a landmark space for families in the municipality and across the island,” Serra said.

The mayor explained that the aim is to create a “modern and accessible” park that can also host children’s and cultural activities.

According to Serra, the redevelopment will make better use of the existing space and turn it into “the largest park on the island”. Among the new attractions will be the 22-metre zip line, which he said was included following a request made by local children during the municipality’s children’s council meetings.

This will be the new children’s park in Ses Païsses de Sant Antoni de Portmany. | HANDLE.

More than 2,300 square metres of play areas

One of the biggest changes will be the expansion of the children’s area, which will cover approximately 2,385 square metres and feature separate spaces designed for different age groups.

The new playground will include climbing structures, swings, carousels, seesaws, trampolines and a range of other play equipment. At its centre will be a 7.35-metre-high multifunctional wooden structure shaped like a castle, featuring towers, ramps and several slides.

The playground will also have impact-absorbing safety flooring, fencing, drinking water fountains and shaded areas.

The project includes the installation of canopies over play and recreation areas, particularly to provide protection during the hot summer months, while the existing trees will also be used to provide natural shade.

Mateu described the redevelopment as “one of the largest projects currently being undertaken by the Public Works department”, highlighting improvements to the playground as well as “safety, accessibility and sustainability”.

Sports, water games and cycling facilities

The redevelopment will extend well beyond the children’s playground.

A 990-square-metre sports area will include facilities for basketball and recreational football, a table tennis table and an area with exercise equipment aimed particularly at older residents.

The park will also feature interactive water fountains, with water games built into the pavement and designed to operate during the summer months.

Another new feature will be a 710-square-metre circuit for bicycles, roller skates and scooters. The continuous route will include curves, undulating sections and small changes in elevation.

Render of the new playground in Ses Païsses. | A.S.A.

A permanent stage and new café kiosk

The plans also include a 650-square-metre multifunctional plaza and a 124-square-metre permanent stage, designed to accommodate cultural, children’s, recreational and municipal events.

The park will have a further 260 square metres of seating and gathering areas, including picnic tables, benches and shaded spaces close to the children’s playground.

A new 65-square-metre café kiosk will also be built, together with a 55-square-metre terrace and accessible public toilets.

Miguel Tur said the project, together with planned resurfacing works in the surrounding area, represents a significant improvement for Ses Païsses and Can Bonet and, in his words, demonstrates the municipality’s “commitment to improving its public spaces”.

The wider renovation will also include new paths and surfaces, upgraded lighting and improvements to various utility networks. The park will receive LED lighting, an automatic irrigation system and video surveillance, as well as new street furniture, drinking fountains and bicycle parking.

The project includes a two-year warranty period once the construction work has been completed.