Santa Eulària Gardens Score Highly in Survey of Ibiza Residents and Visitors

A survey commissioned by Santa Eulària Town Hall shows that most residents and visitors are satisfied with the cleanliness and current condition of the municipality’s green spaces.

The maintenance of Santa Eulària’s green spaces is receiving a positive assessment from both residents and visitors. A survey carried out last June among 400 people across 15 locations in the municipality found that 92.5% of participants were very or fairly satisfied with the cleanliness of the gardens, the types of plants used and the overall condition of these public spaces.

The study was commissioned by Santa Eulària Town Hall to understand how residents and users perceive the municipality’s gardening services and to establish indicators that can be used to assess the quality of green-space maintenance.

The survey sample was made up primarily of people who regularly use these areas. Almost eight out of every 10 respondents were residents of Santa Eulària, and satisfaction among local residents also exceeded 92% across the main aspects assessed.

Santa Eulària achieves a 92.5% satisfaction rate regarding the maintenance of its green spaces | A.S.E.

More plants, flowers and shaded areas

The survey also gathered suggestions for further improvements. Almost half of the participants submitted at least one suggestion, with requests focusing mainly on adding more vegetation, flowers and colour, creating additional shaded areas and strengthening certain maintenance tasks during the summer months.

In May, Santa Eulària Town Hall expanded the municipality’s green areas with 134 new trees and more than 900 Mediterranean shrub plants.

The initiative is intended to progressively increase vegetation coverage and improve the comfort and usability of public spaces, particularly during Ibiza’s warmer months.

Wide variety of plants. | A.S.E.

More than 2,200 visits to Santa Eulària’s botanical trail

The positive satisfaction figures coincide with growing interest in Santa Eulària’s plant heritage.

The municipality has a QR-code-based botanical trail that allows visitors and residents to use their mobile phones to access information about the different plant species and green spaces included in the municipal network.

The digital tool recorded 2,266 sessions between January 2025 and 24 June 2026, highlighting interest in the municipality’s gardens and plant collections.

Spain accounts for the majority of international access to the botanical information. Among foreign countries, Mexico recorded 60 sessions, Argentina 53 and Germany 43.

The figures underline the interest in Santa Eulària’s landscaped areas not only among local residents but also among people from abroad exploring the municipality and its public spaces while visiting Ibiza.