Nearly 6 Million Passengers to Ibiza: Jet2 Celebrates 20 Years of Flights to the Island

Jet2 has celebrated its 20th anniversary operating flights to Ibiza, marking two decades of rapid growth that have brought more than 5.7 million passengers to the Mediterranean island since 2006.

According to the airline, its first route connecting Ibiza and Leeds launched in May 2006, helping establish Jet2 as one of the leading carriers between the United Kingdom and Ibiza’s tourism market.

Jet2 Expands Ibiza Flight Capacity for Summer 2026

Jet2.com announced that its seat capacity to Ibiza will increase by 3% for the Summer 2026 season, reaching a total of 14 routes and up to 78 weekly flights during peak summer operations.

The airline stated that it expects to become the leading operator between Ibiza and the UK during the upcoming summer season.

According to company projections, one out of every three flights operating between Ibiza and the United Kingdom this summer will be operated by Jet2.

Jet2 Strengthens Presence in Ibiza Tourism Market

Steve Heapy said the company is “very pleased” to celebrate 20 years of operations in Ibiza and highlighted the airline’s long-term investment in the Balearic destination.

“Since arriving here, we have demonstrated our commitment to the region by increasing both our capacity and our presence,” Heapy said.

“The continued investment and growth of Jet2 over these 20 years have created excellent career opportunities and major economic benefits across the region, as more and more tourists choose to enjoy our award-winning holidays.”

UK Tourism Remains Key for Ibiza Travel Industry

The United Kingdom continues to be one of Ibiza’s most important international tourism markets, particularly during the summer holiday season.

Jet2’s expansion reflects ongoing demand for:

Ibiza beach holidays

UK summer tourism to Spain

Package holidays in the Balearic Islands

Direct flights from regional UK airports to Ibiza

The airline’s growth strategy also reinforces Ibiza Airport’s role as one of the busiest seasonal tourism hubs in the Mediterranean.