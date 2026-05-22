IbizaPreservation Urges Stronger Wildfire Prevention Measures to Protect Ibiza’s Biodiversity

IbizaPreservation has renewed its call for stricter wildfire prevention measures in Ibiza to protect the island’s biodiversity and natural ecosystems during the high-risk summer season.

Marking the International Day for Biological Diversity, the environmental foundation stressed the importance of complying with fire prevention restrictions currently in force across the island. Since May 1 and until October 15, lighting fires is strictly prohibited in forest areas and within 50 meters of woodland zones in Ibiza.

The organization says the measure is essential not only for public safety, but also for preserving the island’s fragile biodiversity and Mediterranean forest ecosystems.

Ibiza Forests Cover More Than 71% of the Island

According to IbizaPreservation, more than 71% of Ibiza’s territory is classified as forest land, making wildfire prevention a critical environmental priority for the Balearic island.

Forests and natural vegetation areas play a key role in:

Biodiversity conservation

Soil protection

Water regulation

Climate resilience

Landscape preservation

“The International Day for Biological Diversity is an opportunity to remember that Ibiza’s natural environment needs prevention measures all year round, but especially now, when wildfire risk increases significantly,” said Inma Saranova.

Saranova also urged residents and visitors to avoid lighting fires, discarding cigarette butts, leaving waste in natural areas or carrying out activities capable of generating sparks.

Ibiza Recorded 26 Forest Fire Incidents in 2025

Data from the Govern balear, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment, analyzed by the IbizaPreservation Sustainability Observatory, show that Ibiza registered 26 forest fire incidents in 2025, compared to 22 in 2024 and 27 in 2023.

Of the incidents recorded last year:

25 were classified as minor outbreaks controlled before exceeding one hectare

Only one incident became a full forest wildfire

In total, 3.4 hectares of forest land burned in Ibiza during 2025, a figure similar to the 3.2 hectares affected in 2024 and significantly below the 8.1 hectares burned in 2023.

Early Detection and Rapid Response Key to Preventing Major Wildfires

Elisa Langley emphasized that the high number of incidents contained during the early stages highlights the importance of rapid detection systems, monitoring and emergency response teams.

“The fact that the vast majority of incidents remain small outbreaks demonstrates the importance of early detection, surveillance and quick intervention by firefighting teams,” Langley said.

“However, every act of negligence can still have serious consequences on a limited and environmentally valuable territory like Ibiza.”

Forest Management and Biomass Reduction Remain Essential

IbizaPreservation also warned about the decline in forest management activity across the island.

In 2025:

146 forestry management permits were processed in Ibiza

This represented an 8.75% decrease compared to 2024

Managed wood and forest biomass volume fell by 22%, from nearly 1,102 cubic meters in 2024 to 859.43 cubic meters in 2025

The foundation stressed that forest clearing, pruning, vegetation removal and biomass management are essential tools to reduce dry vegetation accumulation and slow the spread of wildfires.

IbizaPreservation Calls for Public Responsibility During High-Risk Season

The foundation is calling on both residents and tourists in Ibiza to fully respect the fire ban throughout the summer wildfire season and immediately contact emergency services by calling 112 if smoke or fire risk situations are detected.