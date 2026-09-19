Nathy Peluso Celebrates Her Latin Grammy Nomination in Ibiza

The Argentine-born artist received the news while enjoying a few days off on the island with friends

Nathy Peluso has another reason to celebrate during her stay in Ibiza. The Argentine-born artist learned on the island that she has been nominated for a 2026 Latin Grammy for her album ‘Malportada’, which will compete in the Best Salsa Album category.

The Latin Recording Academy has included Peluso’s album among the five contenders for the award.

Nathy Peluso receives the news while visiting Ibiza

The nomination comes as Peluso takes advantage of a few days of downtime in Ibiza, one of the destinations she regularly chooses to unwind and spend time with friends.

On this occasion, the artist has returned to the island to join celebrations for the birthday of Marcelo Burlon, the Argentine DJ and fashion designer who regularly brings together friends and members of his close circle in Ibiza.

“Celebrating with my friend Nathy Peluso for her Grammy nomination for Best Salsa Album,” Burlon wrote alongside a video he shared on his Instagram Stories.

The singer therefore found out about one of the most significant recognitions of this stage of her career while enjoying days of gatherings, celebrations and downtime on the island.

‘Malportada’ among five nominees for Best Salsa Album

Peluso’s ‘Malportada’ is nominated for Best Salsa Album alongside releases by Charlie Cruz, Luis Enrique, Luis Figueroa and Grupo Niche.

The nomination adds another important milestone to the career of an artist whose music has crossed genre boundaries and reached audiences well beyond her Argentine roots.

Peluso has maintained a long-standing connection with Ibiza as a holiday destination, and her latest visit once again combines time off on the island with significant professional news.

Her time in the Pitiusas, however, will be only a brief break before she returns to the stage.

Nathy Peluso with Marcelo Burlón and Uruguayan actor Nicolás Furtado during a vacation in Formentera. | Instagram @marceloburlon

From Ibiza to Shakira’s Madrid residency

The singer will also be among the artists performing during the Madrid residency with which Shakira begins the final leg of her ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ world tour this Friday.

The Colombian superstar will perform 12 concerts between September 18 and October 11.

The programme surrounding the shows will feature a strong line-up of Spanish and Latin American artists, including Nathy Peluso, Amaia, Guitarricadelafuente, Gale and Aria Vega.

Peluso’s Ibiza getaway will therefore be followed by a return to the stage in Madrid, where she will join the line-up accompanying Shakira’s final European dates of the tour.