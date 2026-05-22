Ibiza Illegal Tourist Rental Hit With €446,000 Fine in Santa Eulària

The Local Government Board of Santa Eulària des Riu has imposed a €446,834.70 fine for the illegal conversion of a residential property into a tourist rental accommodation without the required tourism license in Ibiza.

The sanction concerns a property located on Pío Baroja Street, in the Can Lluís de sa Rota area of Jesús, Ibiza, which was allegedly marketed as a short-term holiday rental without the legally required authorization.

According to the local council, the property was used for tourist accommodation purposes without holding the mandatory operating permit, constituting a serious urban planning violation under Law 12/2017 on Urban Planning of the Balearic Islands.

Initial Fine Exceeded €580,000

In May 2025, the Santa Eulària Local Government Board had already approved an initial sanction of €580,885.11 against the property owner as part of Ibiza’s ongoing crackdown on illegal holiday rentals and unlicensed tourist accommodation.

The affected party later filed an administrative appeal challenging the decision. The appeal argued, among other points, the alleged absence of an urban planning violation, expiration of the case due to statutory limitations, lack of municipal jurisdiction, and a breach of the principle prohibiting double punishment.

Ibiza Council Partially Reduces Penalty

After reviewing the appeal, the Town Hall partially accepted one of the arguments presented and reduced the fine to €446,834.70 by applying a mitigating factor under Balearic urban planning regulations.

However, the council rejected the remaining allegations and confirmed the existence of the infringement related to the unauthorized tourist use of the property.

Ibiza Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Tourist Rentals

The proceedings form part of a wider collaboration agreement between the Consell Insular de Ibiza and local municipalities aimed at combating illegal tourist rental activity and unlicensed vacation accommodation across the island.

The initiative is financed through funds from the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS) managed by the Government of the Balearic Islands and reflects increasing enforcement pressure on the short-term rental market in Ibiza.