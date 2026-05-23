Ibiza Unveils New Public Space in the Heart of Dalt Vila UNESCO Heritage Site

The City Council of Ibiza has officially inaugurated the renovated Sa Carrossa square, a major urban regeneration project aimed at restoring and enhancing public spaces within the iconic walled district of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The redevelopment project, awarded to Hermanos Parrot S.A. for €951,305 and co-financed through the European Union’s Next Generation EU recovery funds, modernizes outdated infrastructure while creating what local authorities describe as a “more accessible, attractive and inclusive” public space in Ibiza Old Town.

Ibiza Mayor Highlights Heritage and Accessibility Improvements

Ibiza Mayor Rafael Triguero visited the newly refurbished square during the official presentation ceremony, which also featured a live performance by the Nost Ergo Sum duet, composed of Adolfo Villalonga and Antoni Riera.

“With the renovation of Sa Carrossa, we are recovering one of the emblematic spaces of Dalt Vila and transforming it into a more welcoming and accessible meeting point for both residents and visitors,” Triguero said.

“This project combines the modernization of public services with respect for the historical and cultural heritage of our city,” he added.

Sa Carrossa | Vicent Marí

Major Infrastructure Upgrade in Ibiza Old Town

The intervention covered a total surface area of 1,786 square meters within the framework of the Special Protection and Interior Reform Plan (PEPRI) for Dalt Vila–Es Soto.

The project included the complete renewal of essential urban infrastructure networks, including:

Low-voltage electrical systems

Telecommunications infrastructure

Sewerage and stormwater systems

Drinking water supply networks

Public lighting installations

Improved Accessibility and New Urban Design

The renovation also focused heavily on accessibility improvements across the historic district. New adapted pedestrian routes and multi-level platforms were introduced to improve mobility and accessibility for residents and tourists visiting Dalt Vila.

The central area of the square has been redesigned to create a more open, versatile and pedestrian-friendly environment.

Sa Carrossa now features new natural limestone paving designed to remain consistent with the historic architectural identity of Dalt Vila. The project also added landscaped green areas in the upper section of the square while preserving the sculpture of Isidor Macabich as a key heritage landmark.

EU Recovery Funds Supporting Ibiza Heritage Projects

The investment forms part of Spain’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR) funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU program.

Ibiza received more than €2.8 million in funding as part of its inclusion in the network of UNESCO World Heritage Cities, supporting sustainable urban development and cultural heritage conservation projects across the island.