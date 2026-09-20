18 Kilos of Suspected Drugs Found in Suitcase at Sant Antoni Warehouse

The operation began after officers reportedly spotted a man handling the warehouse gate and attempting to leave. The seized material and the suspect were later handed over to the Guardia Civil in Sant Antoni

Sant Antoni Local Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a public health offence after discovering 54 boxes containing nitrous oxide canisters and around 18 kilos of different suspected narcotic substances at a warehouse in the Ibiza municipality.

The operation began when a police patrol reportedly spotted an individual handling the entrance gate of the premises. According to Sant Antoni Local Police, the man appeared suspicious after noticing the officers and attempted to leave while allegedly concealing several objects in his trousers.

Police find nitrous oxide canisters at the warehouse

Officers stopped and identified the man. During the search, they reportedly found a padlock and its corresponding key, several balloons used to dispense nitrous oxide, and a box containing six bottles of the gas among his belongings.

Based on these indications, and with the assistance of a second patrol, officers inspected the inside of the premises.

They subsequently discovered 54 boxes containing nitrous oxide canisters, which were allegedly intended for distribution and sale.

The material was seized under current health regulations. According to Sant Antoni Local Police, selling nitrous oxide through devices that allow it to be inhaled can pose a risk to consumers’ health and safety.

Suitcase containing different suspected drugs

While removing the boxes stored inside the premises, officers also discovered a travel suitcase containing several bags with different suspected narcotic substances.

According to the information released by police, the total weight of the seized material was around 18 kilos.

Following the discovery, officers arrested the individual on suspicion of a public health offence.

Suspect and seized material handed over to Guardia Civil

The suspect and the seized substances were subsequently placed at the disposal of the Guardia Civil in Sant Antoni, which has taken charge of the relevant proceedings.

The investigation and corresponding legal proceedings will determine the circumstances surrounding the material found at the warehouse.