The island of Ibiza has new sporting challenges for adventure lovers. Sant Antoni is the birthplace of the Sant Antoni Trail Run, a 10-kilometre and 450 metre altitude climb event that will be held on Saturday the 22nd of May at 5 pm.

Starting and finishing in Caló d’es Moro, this is a pure trail run that will barely touch any asphalt sections and will run through such emblematic areas of Sant Antoni as sa Talaia, Cala Salada, Punta Galera, Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta, among others.

The race bibs and gifts for participants will be handed out on Friday the 21st, between 5 pm and 8 pm.

To complete the weekend a parallel race called ‘Sant Antoni Trekking Day’ will be held with a departure on Friday 21 May at 17h. This race is 5 kilometers and approximately 180 meters altitude climb. Registration will be open for both events until May 19th at 8 pm at www.ibizabtt.com.