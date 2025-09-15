Opportunity in Ibiza: two-bedroom flat in historic Marina building

The real estate portal Tucasa.com offers a two-bedroom apartment located in a historic building in the Marina district for 345,000 euros. The property, of 100 square meters, retains exposed wooden beams on the ceilings and is only 200 meters from the main entrance to Dalt Vila and the Mercat Vell.

The apartment has two bedrooms with large windows and closet, bathroom, kitchenette integrated into the living room and “spaces with great potential”, as detailed in the ad.

The property needs a complete renovation “allowing the future owner to adapt every corner to his taste and style.”

The price per square meter is 3,450 €/m2, which is much cheaper than the average price in this area, where the price per square meter is 7,377 euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.