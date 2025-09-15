Monday, September 15, 2025
26.1 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

Opportunity in Ibiza: two-bedroom flat in historic Marina building

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Opportunity in Ibiza: two-bedroom apartment in a historic building in the Marina

The real estate portal Tucasa.com offers a two-bedroom apartment located in a historic building in the Marina district for 345,000 euros. The property, of 100 square meters, retains exposed wooden beams on the ceilings and is only 200 meters from the main entrance to Dalt Vila and the Mercat Vell.

The apartment has two bedrooms with large windows and closet, bathroom, kitchenette integrated into the living room and “spaces with great potential”, as detailed in the ad.

The property needs a complete renovation “allowing the future owner to adapt every corner to his taste and style.”

The price per square meter is 3,450 €/m2, which is much cheaper than the average price in this area, where the price per square meter is 7,377 euros.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte