Abba tribute merges with Sa Font des Verger this Saturday

The show ‘Dancing Queen (The Best of Abba)’ comes to sa Font des Verger, in the municipality of Sant Josep, by the choral group Petit Cor, directed by Jordi Martí, and a professional pop band and dancers from Passion Dance. The show will take place this Saturday, May 10 at 9 pm, according to the City Council in a press release.

“Sa Font des Verger will host this Saturday the second event of the II Cicle Música i Patrimoni -driven by the Department of Culture- with a show directed by Jordi Martí Company and that runs through the greatest hits of the legendary Swedish group Abba,” adds the note. Such as ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘S.O.S’. or ‘Waterloo’, with choral arrangements by the American Mac Huff and “with the history of the group as a narrative thread”.

The instrumental formation is composed by Pedro Guasch (piano), David Keiper (electric guitar), Quico Martínez (bass) and Marilina Yern (drums), while the choreographies are the work of Passion Dance. The 75-minute show premiered in June 2024 at the Auditori Caló de s’Oli.

About Petit Cor

Petit Cor was founded in 2007 and “is a chamber choir with an outstanding career in the dissemination of vocal music, with performances throughout the Balearic Islands, the peninsula and various parts of Europe,” highlights the Consistory. It has had its headquarters in Sant Josep since 2016, in a space ceded by the City Council, and its director Jordi Martí Company, is also in charge of the Festival d’Òrgan of the church of Sant Josep. In addition, the choir has recently presented the album Música Nostra, with traditional Ibizan themes.

