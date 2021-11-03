Balearic Islands bases its strategy in London on “sustainability and circularity”

Sustainability and circularity are the cornerstones of the tourism strategy presented on Tuesday by the Govern during the second day of the World Travel Market in London, to attract British tourism .

The Govern explained yesterday in a statement that with this strategy it seeks tourism that visits the archipelago during any season, which is of higher quality and has culture, gastronomy, sport and nature among its main attractions.

The President of the Govern, Francina Armengol, who took part in an event that brought together some twenty British journalists , highlighted “the work carried out in the Balearic Islands to ensure the health of tourists and residents”

Armengol said that the Balearic Islands is a destination that goes far beyond sun and sand, and that 2022 will be “the year of culture, exhibitions, concerts, performing arts and popular culture”.

“We know what we want,” said the president, “but we also know what we don’t want: excessive tourism or unsustainable situations that affect our natural environment or our residents’ quality of life,” she said.

In addition, and in this sense, the President said that the Balearic Islands are facing an autumn and winter in which there will be greater connectivity than before the pandemic.

“We will have a 2022 in which the numbers already say that the Balearic Islands will once again lead in sales,” she added.

For his part, Councillor Negueruela declared that British tourism remains loyal to the Balearic Islands and so far this year has captured 40% of the total number of British tourists who have come to Spain.

In order to continue along these lines, the minister stressed the need to define strategies jointly with all the islands, business federations, social agents, as well as the main players in the British tourism sector, such as ABTA. Strategies that include the development of a tourism product that will enhance the low season and to promote policies that contribute to improving air connectivity during the winter months.