Ministry of Health requests reinforcet for case tracking with more soldiers

The Balearic Islands will add another 90 soldiers to try to follow the big outbreaks

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Hotel Bellver, where those affected by the macro outbreak of students on a study trip to Mallorca were isolated

The uncontrolled evolution of the incidence of Covid in Mallorca and Menorca, with macro outbreaks involving a multitude of close contacts, puts the capacity of tracing teams to follow up cases to the test.

Javier Arranz, spokesman for the Health Service of the Govern, has announced the request for 90 military personnel to track cases, which would mean almost a fourfold increase in the tracking team on the Balearic Islands, given that the health service currently has only 40 contagion trackers in the central tracking centre located in Palma.

In March, the tracking team of the Balearic Islands had 421 staff. Now only 32 are working

decoration

The Ministry of Health announced in a press release that some of these soldiers have already been incorporated into the tracking work. Health explained that in March, 421 trackers took part in the service, of which 291 belonged to the Health Service, while the remaining 130 were military personnel.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

