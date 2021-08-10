Covid infection rate continues to fall in Ibiza and Formentera

The data provided yesterday by the Balearic Ministry of Health confirms that the cumulative incidence of coronavirus in the Pitiusas over both seven and fourteen days continues its recent downward trend, although these islands and specifically Ibiza remain those with the highest rates of infection in the Balearics.

While last Friday the incidence on Ibiza was, over fourteen days, 1,657.8 per hundred thousand inhabitants, and over seven days stood at 627, in the last update these figures fell to 1,394.4 and 484.1 respectively.

In the case of Formentera a significant drop was also recorded. While on August 6th the accumulated incidence over fourteen days was 991, and over seven days 361.2, yesterday these figures fell to 848.5 and 294.

On Ibiza, Vila continues to lead the list of municipalities with the highest cumulative incidence. Specifically the figure over fourteen days stands at 1,957.8 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, a significant decrease compared to the data recorded last Friday, at which point this figure was 2,376, 4. Sant Antoni, with 1,324.3, and Sant Josep, with 1,182.7 follow in the list. At the bottom of the list is San Joan, with 699.5 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. All the municipalities of Ibiza have experienced a drop in the incidence rate compared to Friday, the date at which Health provided its last update before the weekend.

Coronavirus incidence table. D.I.

