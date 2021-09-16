13 transplant recipients from Ibiza already have their covid booster dose

After starting with those who have received a transplant, the programme will soon move on to immunosuppressed patients, whose total number is still unknown. “We could vaccinate everyone in one day, but they will be scheduled in stages,” says the nursing coordinator, who is confident that practically everyone will receive their third dose “in a few days”. Lozano stresses the risk that covid poses for these people: “They are patients whose defences are a little lower due to their condition, as well as their natural antibodies, so they are inoculated with the vaccine because they are more likely to have a shorter lifespan”.

The nurse stresses that when talking about the immunosuppressed they are referring to very specific cases, people suffering from lymphomas or leukemia and who are receiving specific treatments. “Just because a person is undergoing active chemotherapy does not mean they are in this category,” says Lozano. The nurse is asking these people to wait because, she says, it is possible that in a few days the third dose will also be approved for them and, in that case, “they will be called”.

