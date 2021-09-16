25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
13 transplant recipients from Ibiza already have their covid booster dose

Health staff have begun with transplant recipients and will soon refer to the immunocompromised

Marta Torres Molina
Updated:
A health worker prepares a vaccine for a transplant recipient yesterday at the Recinto Ferial.

Thirteen transplant recipients from the Pitiusas already have their booster dose of the covid vaccine. All of them attended yesterday, the first day on which third doses were administered, to the Recinto Ferial in Ibiza or to the health centre in Formentera. Another 17 are scheduled for today. For the time being, the programme has begun with people who have received a transplant and it will continue with the immunosuppressed, explained Berta Lozano Olesa, the nursing coordinator at Ibiza’s “vacunódromo”. In the case of the latter, she explains, “pharmacy lists” are being drawn up of people taking monoclonal antibodies, which will be sent to Infovacuna so that the third dose can be scheduled.

After starting with those who have received a transplant, the programme will soon move on to immunosuppressed patients, whose total number is still unknown. “We could vaccinate everyone in one day, but they will be scheduled in stages,” says the nursing coordinator, who is confident that practically everyone will receive their third dose “in a few days”. Lozano stresses the risk that covid poses for these people: “They are patients whose defences are a little lower due to their condition, as well as their natural antibodies, so they are inoculated with the vaccine because they are more likely to have a shorter lifespan”.

The nurse stresses that when talking about the immunosuppressed they are referring to very specific cases, people suffering from lymphomas or leukemia and who are receiving specific treatments. “Just because a person is undergoing active chemotherapy does not mean they are in this category,” says Lozano. The nurse is asking these people to wait because, she says, it is possible that in a few days the third dose will also be approved for them and, in that case, “they will be called”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

