Government plans to convene extraordinary Council of Ministers for approval of ERTEs

Montero assures that she has "no doubt" that an agreement will be reached with the social partners to extend the measure until 30 September

The Minister of Finance and Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, said Tuesday that she has “no doubt” that in the coming hours or days an agreement will be reached with the social partners to extend the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) until September 30.

“I predict there will be an agreement and we will hold a Council of Ministers to endorse it,” said the minister, who specified that this Council, of an extraordinary nature, will have to take place in any case before Friday as on that day some issues of the current extension will expire.

At the press conference following the Council of Ministers, Montero has expressed confidence that the agreement with unions and employers to extend the ERTE “will be productive over the next few hours” or days. “We are doing everything we can”, said the minister, who insisted that she “does not consider the possibility” that an agreement will not be reached.

“We have had much harder times, with obvious difficulties for the activity, but now we are in a radically different situation (…) We no longer in a state of alarm and there is a greater opening of economic activity,” she explained.

“Therein lies the key that the Government is insisting on so that once the worst part of the pandemic and the economic situation has passed, people in ERTE can return to their jobs through incentives to the business sector so that their incorporation is as supported as possible by the Social Security system,” she stressed.

