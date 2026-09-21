Tanit Sanctuary in Ibiza to Get a New Information Office

Sant Joan has put the construction of a new visitor facility next to the Cova des Culleram out to tender, including an information point, storage area, covered porch and toilets.

The Cova des Culleram, one of Ibiza’s most significant archaeological sites and a place closely associated with the ancient Punic worship of the goddess Tanit, is set to receive a new Information and Services Office.

The Sant Joan Town Council has put the construction project out to tender with a total budget of €335,854.32, including VAT, and a planned construction period of 11 months.

The new facility will be built in the area surrounding the cave and will include a visitor information area, a small storage room, a covered porch and toilets. The contract is being awarded through a simplified open tender procedure.

New visitor facilities at one of Ibiza’s key archaeological sites

The project includes a comprehensive programme of construction works, including site preparation, earthworks, foundations, structural works, walls and roofing, as well as carpentry, building services and drainage.

The facility will also feature a photovoltaic system, together with finishing works, equipment and improvements to the surrounding interior area.

The aim is to provide better services for visitors to an archaeological site that is particularly important to Ibiza’s history and cultural heritage.

The Cova des Culleram and the worship of Tanit

The Cova des Culleram is a natural cave formed in limestone rock where numerous archaeological remains were discovered, providing evidence that the site was used for religious ceremonies during the Punic period, particularly those associated with the goddess Tanit.

Among the most significant discoveries at the cave is a bronze plaque bearing inscriptions dedicated to Resph-Melkart and Tanit.

The importance of the site has been formally recognised through its designation as a Site of Cultural Interest (Bien de Interés Cultural, BIC) by the Balearic Islands regional government. Since 1997, the cave has been owned by the Ibiza Island Council (Consell Insular de Ibiza).

Construction tender open until September 2026

Companies interested in carrying out the construction work can submit their bids electronically through Spain’s Public Sector Procurement Platform until 2pm on September 30, 2026.

With this project, Sant Joan aims to improve the facilities and visitor services available at one of the municipality’s main heritage sites, providing a dedicated space for information and basic services close to the Cova des Culleram.