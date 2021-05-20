Travelling to Ibiza – Covid-19: what are the requirements?

With the arrival of the good weather summer and holidays are in the air and many people are looking forward to enjoying Ibiza for a few days. The pandemic has disrupted many holiday plans for a year, but all signs are that the coronavirus curve has been flattened.

Until 22nd May Which people are exempt from presenting a PCR test? Passengers in transit at a Balearic port or airport with a final destination in another country or elsewhere in Spanish territory.

Transporters of goods.

Passengers arriving from inter-island routes

Children under 6 years of age

Aircraft and boat crews.

People who can prove that they have been outside the Balearic Islands for less than 72 hours.

Travellers involved in federated sports competitions, who must comply with the specific protocols of their respective federations. Both national and international travellers can enter and leave the Balearic Islands, but with certain conditions. [Check the restrictions in force in Ibiza)

The BOIB reports that the Government has removed point 4 of the December 14 decree, by which established restrictions on entry to the Balearic Islands for people coming from other autonomous communities, Ceuta and Melilla as a result of the declaration of the state of alarm.

From 12th April until 22nd May any citizen from the peninsula or from abroad can enter Ibiza and Formentera without justified cause. Regardless of the 14-day incidence of the autonomous community the traveller comes from, everyone who arrives in the Pitiusas must have a negative PCR or TMA carried out 72 hours prior to arrival, except for children under 6 years.

If they do not have a negative test on arrival at a port or airport in Ibiza, they must take a rapid antigen test on the spot and in the event of refusal, will be obliged to remain in quarantine for 10 days at their accommodation on the island.

Foreign travellers will have to show a negative PCR if they come from countries considered at risk, which are the majority.

From 22nd May

From Sunday 22nd May, the Balearic Islands will not require a covid-19 test for vaccinated Spanish tourists entering the archipelago through its ports and airports, or those coming from autonomous communities with an incidence of fewer than 60 cases in 14 days, as announced by the autonomous president, Francina Armengol.

Vaccinated Spaniards will have to have received at least the first dose 15 days before their arrival on the islands to be able to enter without having to present any proof, Armengol said at the Fitur tourism fair, which was opened this Wednesday in Madrid by the King and Queen of Spain.

Domestic tourists coming from communities where the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is below 60 cases in 14 days will not have to present negative tests at ports and airports, even if they are not vaccinated.

With this change of approach, unvaccinated domestic travellers will be able to present a negative antigen test result as valid for access to the Islands.