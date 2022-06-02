25.3 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...

Tourists spent 174.1 million on Ibiza in April, an impressive 34% more than before covid

Average spending per tourist stood at 897.6 euros, 29% higher than in April 2019

César Navarro
Updated:
Tourists spent 174.1 million on Ibiza in April, 34% more than before covid
Average spending per tourist stood at 897.6 euros, 29% higher than in April 2019

The recovery of tourism after the health crisis is a reality on Ibiza and Formentera at least until April. According to data from the Institute of Statistics of the Balearic Islands (Ibestat), during the fourth month of this year those who visited the islands for leisure dropped a total expenditure of 174.17 million euros, well above the 129.71 of the same month of 2019, the last fiscal year before the appearance of covid. This is a significant increase of 34.3%.

Last year, when society and the economy began to open up after the fade to black caused by the coronavirus, the figure for tourist spending in April was 13.34 million, while in 2018 it amounted to 126 million, still below the 174 recorded in the same month this year.

Average spending per tourist increases

As for the expenditure per visitor, in the whole of their stay, Ibestat shows that in April it rose to 897.61 euros, when in 2019 it was 691.6 euros, which implies a growth this year in this area of 29.2%. This difference can be explained by a slight increase in the average stay of tourists, which until the health crisis showed a decreasing annual trend.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte