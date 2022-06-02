Tourists spent 174.1 million on Ibiza in April, an impressive 34% more than before covid

The recovery of tourism after the health crisis is a reality on Ibiza and Formentera at least until April. According to data from the Institute of Statistics of the Balearic Islands (Ibestat), during the fourth month of this year those who visited the islands for leisure dropped a total expenditure of 174.17 million euros, well above the 129.71 of the same month of 2019, the last fiscal year before the appearance of covid. This is a significant increase of 34.3%.

Last year, when society and the economy began to open up after the fade to black caused by the coronavirus, the figure for tourist spending in April was 13.34 million, while in 2018 it amounted to 126 million, still below the 174 recorded in the same month this year.

Average spending per tourist increases

As for the expenditure per visitor, in the whole of their stay, Ibestat shows that in April it rose to 897.61 euros, when in 2019 it was 691.6 euros, which implies a growth this year in this area of 29.2%. This difference can be explained by a slight increase in the average stay of tourists, which until the health crisis showed a decreasing annual trend.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.