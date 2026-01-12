Squatting attempt in Sant Antoni thwarted at the last moment: suspects caught changing locks

The owner of a country house in Cala Gració, in the municipality of Sant Antoni, narrowly avoided a squatting attempt carried out by two individuals who fled the scene before the Guardia Civil arrived.

The incident took place last Saturday at 1.48 p.m., when the alarm system installed at the property was triggered. A security guard was immediately dispatched to the site and found that the padlock on the entrance gate had been removed.

Upon entering the property, the guard caught two individuals in the act as they were changing the locks to the house, having previously forced open the main door, which was found leaning against a wall. In addition, the drawers of a cabinet near the entrance were open and their contents had been disturbed.

When questioned by the security guard, the two individuals claimed to be an electrician and a locksmith and stated that they had been sent by the owner to install new locks. However, when the guard checked the alarm system, he discovered that several of its wires had been cut.

