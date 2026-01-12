Monday, January 12, 2026
15 C
Ibiza Town

Squatting attempt in Sant Antoni thwarted at the last moment: suspects caught changing locks

Guillermo Saez
Updated:
Squatting attempt in Sant Antoni aborted ‘in extremis’: caught while changing locks

The owner of a country house in Cala Gració, in the municipality of Sant Antoni, narrowly avoided a squatting attempt carried out by two individuals who fled the scene before the Guardia Civil arrived.

The incident took place last Saturday at 1.48 p.m., when the alarm system installed at the property was triggered. A security guard was immediately dispatched to the site and found that the padlock on the entrance gate had been removed.

Upon entering the property, the guard caught two individuals in the act as they were changing the locks to the house, having previously forced open the main door, which was found leaning against a wall. In addition, the drawers of a cabinet near the entrance were open and their contents had been disturbed.

When questioned by the security guard, the two individuals claimed to be an electrician and a locksmith and stated that they had been sent by the owner to install new locks. However, when the guard checked the alarm system, he discovered that several of its wires had been cut.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte