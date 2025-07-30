Friday, August 1, 2025
One seriously injured in head-on crash between motorboat and catamaran in Ibiza

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
One serious injury after the head-on collision of a motorboat and a catamaran in Ibiza

A head-on collision between two vessels has resulted in the death of one serious injury, one catamaran sunk and several people rescued from the sea. The accident occurred this Monday at around 8 p.m. in front of Cala d’Hort, in Sant Josep. The warning came through another boat that was in the area of Cap Llentrisca and observed the collision, as explained from Salvamento Marítimo.

The boat, 15 meters long, was sailing at high speed when it has impacted with the smaller catamaran, which has ended up sunk. As reported from the 061, the injured is the captain of the catamaran, which has been transferred by an ambulance Advanced Life Support with polytrauma and a reserved prognosis to the Can Misses Hospital .

The woman, a 53-year-old Spanish woman, was under observation in the emergency room of the health center and, as indicated by the Health Area of Eivissa and Formentera, she was left in a coma finally admitted to the Traumatology hospitalization unit.

The rest of those affected by the impact were also traveling on the catamaran and have been rescued from the sea and taken to the hospital for an initial assessment, although their condition is not serious.

3331Be22 7Ca1 4659 943A 95Ea766140Fa Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza News

The boat after the impact / Salvamento Marítimo

Rescue operation

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Center of Palma and Capitanía Marítima of Ibiza. According to what has been explained from Salvamento Marítimo, the boat ‘Hidra’ of the Red Cross towed the motorboat to port, while the sunken catamaran was buoyed by the crew of the ‘Salvamar Naos’ to avoid danger to the navigators.

At the moment of the warning, around 8 p.m., from Salvamento de Palma was mobilized the boat ‘Hidra’ of the Red Cross, which went to Cala d’Hort to coordinate the arrival of a boat to transfer the injured person to land so that, later, an ambulance could take her to the Hospital Can Misses. Meanwhile, another boat took on board the rest of the rescued people to transfer them to Ibiza.

The ‘Hidra’ also towed the boat with two injured people to the port of Ibiza.

Likewise, the ‘Salvamar Naos’ was mobilized and went to the area, between es Vedrà and Cap Llentrisca, to remove the wreckage from the place where the collision occurred.

 

