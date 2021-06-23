New professional facilities in Ibiza for future chefs

The Minister of Education Martí March traveled to Ibiza yesterday to visit the extention work on the Isidor Macabich Institute, in Vila, a project with a budget of 2.3 million euros and a completion period of twelve months.

The extention consists of the construction of a new building that will have a ground floor and a first floor, with an extention of ​​792 square meters per floor. Four vocational training workshops will be located in this building, where Basic Vocational Training, Intermediate and Advanced Cookery studies will be taught, as well as four other multi-purpose classrooms for secondary education.

The ground floor will house workshops for cooking, pastry making, bar-cafeteria, restaurant workshop and a large professional kitchen, which will allow students to carry out their practical training in conditions similar to those of a restaurant. On the first floor there are four 60 square metre multi-purpose classrooms for secondary education and three smaller classrooms.

