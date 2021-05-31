18.6 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Most of Ibiza’s hotels will be open by end of June

Despite not reaching 100%, the percentage of hotels open will be "important" and "significant".

Romualdo Abellán
Manuel Sendino, manager of Fehif VICENT MARÍ

The Hotel Federation of Ibiza and Formentera (Fehif) expects to reach the end of June with a “high percentage” of the hotel industry open Ibiza , as explained to Efe by the manager of the federation, Manuel Sendino .

The representative of the hoteliers has indicated that currently there are 10% of beds currently operating of the 70,000 which on the island, and with acceptable occupation.

Even so, he pointed out that this week, as well as last week, establishments are opening up, some of which are of a “significant size”, leading to the hotel supply “waking up”.

Sendino has clarified that the continuity of the implementation of hotels on the island will depend on the decisions of the UK government, as the British government is the “top market” in tourism for Ibiza.

“Between now and the end of June there are many openings programmed, thought out and planned. Now we need to make them concrete,” said the manager of the Fehif.

In this line, there is confidence that, although numbers have not reached 100%, the percentage of hotels which open will be “important” and “significant” at the end of next month.

