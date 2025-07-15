Lady Esther, the mega yacht that a former Real Madrid president has bought for 40 million to honor his wife is in Ibiza

Valencian billionaire and maritime magnate, Vicente Boluda Fos has done it again: he has bought a 60-meter yacht to honor his wife Esther Pastor Tomás. And, as it could not be otherwise, he has named it after her. Thus, the boat that these days sails between Ibiza and Formentera has gone from being called Hanse in its beginnings to Insignia and Lou Spirit to end up being Lady Esther.

The Spaniard is the owner of Boluda Corporación Marítima, the second largest towage company in the world headquartered in Valencia and operating more than 400 tugboats in 100 ports in 18 countries on four continents. As a curious fact, his father started with a small tugboat company in the terreta and he turned it into a global giant. He has even towed oil rigs of more than 300,000 tons.

He is also known for being the real Madrid’s most ‘fleeting’ ex-presidentin fact, he was only in office between January and June 2009, after the resignation of Ramón Calderón. His tenure was short, but he left some anecdotes, such as a phrase that haunts him: in a press conference he said that they would win “with a bang”, referring to a possible Madrid victory over Liverpool. The team lost 0-4, and the expression went viral and became the subject of memes for years.

It is estimated to have a assets valued at €1,196 billion, according to Forbes. That would explain the price he has paid for the whim called Lady Esther, an amount not suitable for any mortal: around 40 million euros. Built in 1979 by Elsflether Werft GmbH & Co. KG in Germany, for a few years it was owned by Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates.

The vessel, which can accommodate up to 15 guests, underwent a comprehensive transformation last year that has culminated this 2025. It has been carried out at Damen Maaskant and, among other things, has included an extension from 50 to more than 60 meters in length. Part of her aluminum superstructure has been increased and two modern open decks have been added, including a sundeck with a large contemporary Jacuzzi.

