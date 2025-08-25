Kokomo yacht with world’s largest asymmetrical sail spotted off Ibiza

A new jewel of nautical design is sailing these days in the waters of Ibiza. The yacht Kokomo, built by Alloy Yachts in 2010 and updated in 2018, houses in its length of almost 60 the world’s largest asymmetric sail, which measures almost the same as half a soccer field. In fact, its 74-meter carbon mast is positioned as the largest in the world of asymmetric sails

This vessel accommodates up to 10 guests in five cabins with a crew of another ten people. In addition, Kokomo has an impressive selection of water toys: kayaks, SUP, wakeboard, inflatable rentals, snorkeling equipment, 6.1 meter Hamilton tenders… even certification to teach PADI diving courses.

The name Kokomo is not a coincidence: it was used by its owner Lang Walker (founder and president of Walker Corporatio who passed away last year) on three of his sailboats. The first time it was as a pseudonym for a composer, and also linked to the Beach Boys song, evoking a utopian island Interestingly, this came to fruition when Walker bought a private island in Fiji and named it Kokomo as well.

Walker wasted no time: the same day he premiered the second version of Kokomo, he already ordered the third-the current 58 m sloop-with improvements he had identified while sailing.

Exterior of the Kokomo / Superyacht

Her lifting keel is revolutionary: the bulb-keel structure is hidden inside the hull, and lifting it reduces her draft from ~8 m to ~5 m to access shallow waters. She was one of the first large sailing ships to use a hydraulic batt-car system to lower the mainsail smoothly and quickly. Her huge mast prevents passage through the Panama or Suez canals, so her maiden voyage took her on alternative routes: New Zealand, Australia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Fiji and, in the end, her home island of Kokomo. Today, she alternates seasons between the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Awards

She received the International Superyacht Society (ISS) award for Best Sailing Yacht over 40 m in 2010. She also won accolades for naval design and technical achievements at other ceremonies such as ShowBoats and World Superyacht Awards

Although not for sale, her estimated value is around €33 million. In terms of operating expenses, annual operating costs are estimated to be around €3.2 million. It is currently rented from 240,000 euros per week.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.