Ibiza’s biodiversity inventory advocates protecting more islets

There are no changes in the category of the lizard, which remains in its previous near-threatened status as in the previous edition of this red book, which means that it is a species whose populations require monitoring and that is one step away from being considered vulnerable or endangered, perhaps in the near future. The recent discovery of populations of this reptile in s’escull de Figueretes, s’illa de Punta Galera and s’escull d’en Terra is included. It also highlights, as could be expected, the great threat to the conservation of this endemic species posed by the arrival of snakes in Ibiza and Formentera and the possibility, or even probability, that the snakes could swim to some of the islets.

The book highlights the scarce information that exists on the populations of common birds such as sparrows. CAT.

This is not to mention other challenges, such as rising sea levels due to global warming, which in the future could submerge small islets and thus eliminate entire lizard populations.

The species fact sheet recommends maintaining and coordinating predator controls and “periodically monitoring each population’s conservation status, given the high risk they face”. But it also mentions one small positive fact – although not a guarantee of survival – and that is that the sargantanes are not as defenceless or as blind to danger as many believe: “It seems that in a few years, the lizards have developed the ability to detect the invading snakes that prey on them by smell”. It also announces “a multi-species recovery plan for amphibians and reptiles with specific measures” for the lizards of the Balearic Islands; this is the Boscà Plan, which the Govern is working on in collaboration with the UIB and SEO/Birdlife.

Continuing in the reptiles section, the two species of dragons, geckos, present in the Pitiusas Islands remain in the category of minor concern. The dragonet or dragonet rosat (Hemidactylus turcicus) is the rarer of the two species, at least in Ibiza, although it is considered to be “on the increase”. The best known and most abundant species is the dragon, Tarentola mauretanica, whose threats include being run over and also being captured by invading snakes (specifically, being preyed upon by the horseshoe snake, Hemorrhois hippocrepis).

The most abundant of the geckos that can be seen on the islands.