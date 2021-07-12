Ibizan fishermen catch seven times more lobsters than a year ago

Lobster catches have increased by 623% in Ibiza in the first half of the year, according to data provided by the guilds of Vila and Sant Antoni. In total, both have already weighed 1,880 kilos on their scales, 1,620 more than in the same period of 2020. The reason for this substantial increase is explained by Xicu Cardona, manager of the Ibiza entity: a year ago, the restaurants did not open until the beginning of July (when Sant Antoni could not cope with demand), but this year they have been working since May. “It’s been a good year for lobster and demand. I guess the demand is due to the type of tourism that is coming,” says Cardona. There are beach establishments on the island where this decapod is becoming one of the most sought-after dishes, in its different variations.

In the case of Ibiza, they caught 1,077 kilos from April (opening of the closed season) to June, 968 kilos more ( 888%) than in the same period in 2020. And, on top of that, the average price of lobster has increased: it is now 58.88 euros per kilo, 1.8 euros more than a year ago. This has resulted in an increase in turnover of 919%: if in the first year of the pandemic sales were 6,222 euros, this already go for 63,412 euros. And the best days are still to come: three weeks in July and August. Even sales for 2019 (46,225 euros) have already been exceeded up to June.

Fishermen from an Ibizan trawler.

In Sant Antoni and until June 30, 803 kilos of this crustacean were labelled as Ibizan lobster, 652 kilos more (432%) than in 2020, very close to the 954 kilos of 2019. The secretary of this guild, Juan José Castelló, warns that the best is yet to come, as “fishing takes place mainly in July and August”. But he warns that, for the moment and unlike what is happening in Vila, they have “less demand than catches”, so “they are not fishing at 100%”.

Xicu Cardona explains that “fishing was very low until May, but has recovered in June”. So far this year, the growth in lobster catches has compensated for the fall in the rest. So far they have invoiced 700,125 euros for all species, 6% less than in 2020. They also weighed less: from 93,837 kilos caught in the first half of 2020, in 2021 it was 76,965, 18% less. The average price, however, has increased to 9.1 euros, an improvement of 1.16 euros compared to a year ago.

Fishing: Sant Antoni brings in another ‘atunero’ Within the guild of Sant Antoni, one boat has been encouraged to fish for tuna (this species can only be caught when it goes out for this type of fishing). It is a small boat that started a fortnight ago and has already caught two tuna: one weighing 70 and the other 67 kilos. “They are good fish for a small boat… They are not the giants of 200 kilos, but…”, says Juan José Castelló with satisfaction.

