23.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, July 3, 2021
type here...

The Ibiza Multicinemas reopen today after almost one year without new screenings

'Fast & Furious 9', 'Operation Shrimp', 'The Warren Files', 'Spirit: Indomitable' and 'A Quiet Place' will be the first movies on the screen.

Pablo Sanz Padilla
Updated:
The Ibiza Multicinemas reopen today after almost one year without new screenings
A worker disinfects one of the rooms prior to last year's reopening | ZOWY VOETEN

The Multicines Ibiza reopens its doors to the public today, after ten months of closure. The first films to be screened will be the action premiere ‘Fast & Furious 9’, the comedy released last week, ‘Operation Shrimp’, the horror films ‘The Warren Files’ and ‘A Quiet Place’, and the children’s film ‘Spirit: Indomitable’.

The cinemas will be open from Wednesday to Sunday evenings, while they will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The opening films will be screened from 4.30 p.m. onwards and ‘Día del espectador’ will continue to be celebrated on Wednesdays. Tickets for screenings on this day of the week will be sold at 3.90 euros.

The facilities will be equipped with all the necessary security measures, Sebastià Salom, managing partner of the Aficine group, the company that manages the Multicines, told Diario de Ibiza yesterday. The tickets on sale will be numbered seats and attendees will be provided with hydroalcoholic gel.

For their part, the Multicines recommend attending with a prepurchased ticket to help reinforce health safety measures, although tickets can also be purchased at the box office. The cafeteria service will also be operational and popcorn and drinks will be on sale.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte