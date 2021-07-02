The Ibiza Multicinemas reopen today after almost one year without new screenings

The Multicines Ibiza reopens its doors to the public today, after ten months of closure. The first films to be screened will be the action premiere ‘Fast & Furious 9’, the comedy released last week, ‘Operation Shrimp’, the horror films ‘The Warren Files’ and ‘A Quiet Place’, and the children’s film ‘Spirit: Indomitable’.

The cinemas will be open from Wednesday to Sunday evenings, while they will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The opening films will be screened from 4.30 p.m. onwards and ‘Día del espectador’ will continue to be celebrated on Wednesdays. Tickets for screenings on this day of the week will be sold at 3.90 euros.

The facilities will be equipped with all the necessary security measures, Sebastià Salom, managing partner of the Aficine group, the company that manages the Multicines, told Diario de Ibiza yesterday. The tickets on sale will be numbered seats and attendees will be provided with hydroalcoholic gel.

For their part, the Multicines recommend attending with a prepurchased ticket to help reinforce health safety measures, although tickets can also be purchased at the box office. The cafeteria service will also be operational and popcorn and drinks will be on sale.

